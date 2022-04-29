Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Luminar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

