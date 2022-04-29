Brokerages Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the highest is $84.37 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $332.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $370.13 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $396.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,077. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.