Brokerages Expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Xeris Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

XERS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,535. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

