Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$68.85

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.