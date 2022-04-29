Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $12.38

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

ANGI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Angi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

