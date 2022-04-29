Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $58.20

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AIRC opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
