Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $23.00

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

BMEA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 112,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,069. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

