Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target at $373.67

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLIF. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

