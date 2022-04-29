Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Target Price at $88.33

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

