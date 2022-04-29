Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) PT at $87.00

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 2,977,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,626. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.