Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $41.70

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

