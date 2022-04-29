Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $32.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

