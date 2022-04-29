Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $180.09

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,835.02 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

