Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $52.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.
NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVST opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
About Envista (Get Rating)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
