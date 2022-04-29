Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $52.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

