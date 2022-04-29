Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Price Target at $17.57

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

