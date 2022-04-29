Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $40.40

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

