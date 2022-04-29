Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $73.30

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,192,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

