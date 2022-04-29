Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $85.60

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.