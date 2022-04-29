Brokerages Set mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Target Price at C$10.42

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

MDF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,842. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.54.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

