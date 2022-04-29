Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $325.71

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $315.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

