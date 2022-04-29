Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) PT at $700.00

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

DOGEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.44. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

