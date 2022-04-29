Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $126.50

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

