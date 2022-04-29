Brokerages Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) PT at $9.38

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
PROG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
