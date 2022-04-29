Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $98.71

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIG opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

