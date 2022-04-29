Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 895,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,709. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.