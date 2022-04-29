Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,018.27

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,018.27 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,021 ($13.01). Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.97), with a volume of 53,967 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.84. The firm has a market cap of £442.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.