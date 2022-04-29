Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 1,129,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

