BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and $1.03 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.02 or 0.07270122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

