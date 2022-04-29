BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.71). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.71), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.
About BTG (LON:BTG)
