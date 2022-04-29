Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Up 585.7% in April

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BGSX remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Build Acquisition by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.