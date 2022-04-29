Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 100,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 366.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bunge by 107.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.