Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 2,935 ($37.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,225.60.

BZLFY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

