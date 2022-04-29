Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Cap of $25.40 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,880 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

