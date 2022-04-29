Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $213.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.01. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

