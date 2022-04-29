C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 249,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,381,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $109.69. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

