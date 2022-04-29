C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.70.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.