Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO traded down $86.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,884. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,607.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,161.66 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cable One by 55.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

