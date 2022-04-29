Cadence Bank (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 50.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after buying an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 191,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 811,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $24,639,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

