Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 252.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.