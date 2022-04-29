Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.