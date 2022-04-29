Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $85.69

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.69, but opened at $83.60. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

