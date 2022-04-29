Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Camping World stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

