Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 26

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CNS opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.19. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £68.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Corero Network Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.