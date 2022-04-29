Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 26

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:CNS opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.19. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £68.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.
Corero Network Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
