Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$4.75

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

