Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$169.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$169.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$143.30 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$127.02 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$154.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6600007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.