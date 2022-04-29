Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.70. 20,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

