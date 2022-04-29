Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,451. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

