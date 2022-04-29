Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.93.

TSE:CP opened at C$96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

