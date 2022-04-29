Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CP traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $73.77. 63,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.