Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 214.0% in April

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,200 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the March 31st total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,226.3 days.

CDUAF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.73. 3,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

